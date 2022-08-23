Intersect Capital LLC Sells 75 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of ASML stock traded up $6.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $526.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $574.01. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $215.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

