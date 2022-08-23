Intersect Capital LLC Sells 995 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Life Storage by 320.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Life Storage Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSI. Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.36.

Shares of LSI traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,861. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $154.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

