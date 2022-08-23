Intrua Financial LLC Buys 1,212 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OHI. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $34.15.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.80%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

