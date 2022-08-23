Intrua Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average of $95.85.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

