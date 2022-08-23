Intrua Financial LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 155,299 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.24. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

