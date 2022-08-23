Intrua Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,932 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HTRB stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

