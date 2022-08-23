Intrua Financial LLC Sells 3,220 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.76.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

