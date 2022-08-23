Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Somerset Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Somerset Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 5.2% of Somerset Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $313.96. 1,549,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,868,008. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.69. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

