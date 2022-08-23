Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

QQQ stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,868,008. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.69. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.