Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Trimmed by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RSP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.09. 62,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,056. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

