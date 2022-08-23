Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Position Raised by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RZG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $110.68 and a 52-week high of $178.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.16 and a 200 day moving average of $130.48.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

