Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVTA. Raymond James lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.
Invitae Price Performance
Shares of NVTA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. 7,235,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,511,263. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $802.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Invitae has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $32.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 5,962.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Invitae during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.
About Invitae
Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invitae (NVTA)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.