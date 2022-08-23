Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVTA. Raymond James lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of NVTA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. 7,235,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,511,263. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $802.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Invitae has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $32.93.

In other Invitae news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,385 shares of company stock valued at $147,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 5,962.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Invitae during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

