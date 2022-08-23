IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933,160 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.24% of IPG Photonics worth $355,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after acquiring an additional 427,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,431,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in IPG Photonics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,664,000 after buying an additional 71,414 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in IPG Photonics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 852,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,831,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.76. 2,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,373. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.31. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at $765,540,659.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at $765,540,659.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,521,350. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

