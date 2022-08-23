iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Down 4.7%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 72,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,263,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie started coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.27.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 915.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 212.5% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.