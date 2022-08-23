IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,181,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,779 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $504,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.4 %

IQV traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.54. 45,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

