iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital reduced its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 250.7% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,937. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.99. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $131.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.143 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.