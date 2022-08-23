iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (CVD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 31st

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:CVD traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.51. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$16.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.07.

