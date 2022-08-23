iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Purchased by River & Mercantile LLC

River & Mercantile LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of River & Mercantile LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,749,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,279,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,929,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,842,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,285,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,487,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.03. 53,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,610. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.02. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

