iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.33

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.33 and last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

