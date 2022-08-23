iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by River & Mercantile LLC

River & Mercantile LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of River & Mercantile LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 96,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,829. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.72. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $113.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.361 dividend. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

