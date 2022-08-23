iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Premium Money Market ETF stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,151. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a 52-week low of C$49.98 and a 52-week high of C$50.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.01.

