iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $79,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after purchasing an additional 869,754 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,294,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,847,000 after purchasing an additional 580,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 615.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

IWB opened at $228.15 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $267.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

