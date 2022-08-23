iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,013 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,115,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $155.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.10. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

