iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,782,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.45% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $139,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 53,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2,098.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,105,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

