iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,345,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,020 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $105,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

