ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX) and Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Head to Head Review

ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) and Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Tuniu shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of Tuniu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ITHAX Acquisition and Tuniu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITHAX Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tuniu $66.90 million 1.58 -$19.07 million ($0.15) -5.42

Analyst Ratings

ITHAX Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tuniu.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ITHAX Acquisition and Tuniu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITHAX Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tuniu 0 0 0 0 N/A

ITHAX Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.80%. Given ITHAX Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ITHAX Acquisition is more favorable than Tuniu.

Profitability

This table compares ITHAX Acquisition and Tuniu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITHAX Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Tuniu -31.54% -8.45% -4.30%

Summary

ITHAX Acquisition beats Tuniu on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITHAX Acquisition

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers. It also provides car rental and insurance services, as well as advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels comprising tuniu.com website; mobile platform; a call center in Nanjing; and other offline retail stores in China. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

