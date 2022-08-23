Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on JWEL. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Jamieson Wellness Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of JWEL opened at C$35.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.07. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$32.02 and a twelve month high of C$41.74.

Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

