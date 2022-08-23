JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LFT opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
