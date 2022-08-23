Jo Natauri Sells 56,248 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 56,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,569,924.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Jo Natauri sold 65,696 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jo Natauri sold 89,959 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89.

On Monday, August 15th, Jo Natauri sold 78,131 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40.

On Monday, June 6th, Jo Natauri sold 41,300 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $794,199.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jo Natauri sold 451,401 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jo Natauri sold 76,517 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,479,838.78.

Shares of FLYW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,235. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Flywire by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

