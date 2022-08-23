Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 146,283 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 146,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,714,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,854,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,490 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 343,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 214,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.95. The stock had a trading volume of 75,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,850. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $245.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.63.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

