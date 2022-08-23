Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $18.45 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dover worth $18,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Dover by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.45. 14,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,857. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.87. Dover Co. has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

