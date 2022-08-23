Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $43.15 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46,554 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $43,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 41.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 327,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,574,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 256,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after acquiring an additional 27,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 25,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,194. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.53. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

