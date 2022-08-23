Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $65.53 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 49,399 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $65,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $233.55. The stock has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

