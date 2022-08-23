Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 13,063 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 410,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $55,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after acquiring an additional 338,996 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in NIKE by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $340,968,000 after purchasing an additional 60,932 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.70. The company had a trading volume of 120,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.74.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

