Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 20,435 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,435 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.4% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $110,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Argus lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded down $8.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $535.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,635. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $517.73 and its 200-day moving average is $505.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $501.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,859 shares of company stock valued at $74,833,983. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

