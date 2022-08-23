Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,106 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.36% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $49,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,693,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $89.77. The company had a trading volume of 27,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.