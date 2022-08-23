Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 171,914 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $78,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 124.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.67. 8,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,851. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.92. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

