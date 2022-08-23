Jonas Prising Buys 10,000 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kohl’s Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE KSS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.83. 4,634,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,481. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $64.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $201,401,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,738,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 226.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $26,991,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,005,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,037,000 after buying an additional 734,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global lowered Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.