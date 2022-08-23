Joseph Group Capital Management Has $930,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 422,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,681,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,665 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 129,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 71,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,694. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.48.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wendy’s to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.