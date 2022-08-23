Joseph Group Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,345,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,599,000 after acquiring an additional 129,826 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,962,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 145,026 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VRT. Mizuho reduced their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE VRT remained flat at $12.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,533. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 401.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

