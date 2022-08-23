Joseph Group Capital Management Sells 2,175 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Joseph Group Capital Management decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.77. 3,918,785 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.62.

