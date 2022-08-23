JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,248,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,334,000 after purchasing an additional 37,325,835 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 222,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 75,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after buying an additional 58,106 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 566.3% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 57,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 49,225 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 38,822 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

BATS BBEU traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $46.33. 1,240,664 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05.

