JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,113,767 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 11.61% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $916,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of VOOG opened at $245.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $208.10 and a 1-year high of $306.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.95.

