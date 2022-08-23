JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 186,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 79,709 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,643,341 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19.

