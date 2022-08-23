Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) is Must Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,576,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the quarter. Kaleyra comprises about 11.0% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Must Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Kaleyra worth $21,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,116,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 197.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 237,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 157,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Matteo Lodrini acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 247,027 shares in the company, valued at $815,189.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kaleyra news, major shareholder Matteo Lodrini bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,189.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mikulsky sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,929 shares in the company, valued at $355,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,382 shares of company stock valued at $262,599 over the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR remained flat at $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLR. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

