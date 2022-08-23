Kalmar Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,714.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on exchanges. Kalmar has a market cap of $3.50 million and $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 30.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00769767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

