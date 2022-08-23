Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $21.86

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 21.86, but opened at 20.90. Kanzhun shares last traded at 20.66, with a volume of 28,187 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 23.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

About Kanzhun

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,391 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 37.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after purchasing an additional 298,214 shares during the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

