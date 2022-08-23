KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.25.
KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR
KBR Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of KBR opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.23. KBR has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86.
KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
KBR Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.
About KBR
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
