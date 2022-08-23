KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in KBR by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 109,052 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in KBR by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,696,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,043,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in KBR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in KBR by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,432,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBR opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.23. KBR has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

