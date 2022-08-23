KeeperDAO (ROOK) Trading 35.9% Higher This Week

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $18.35 million and approximately $563,582.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for about $29.70 or 0.00143193 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,401.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003832 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00128786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033479 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00075349 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com.

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

