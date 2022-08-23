KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,824 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

